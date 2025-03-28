Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For four decades, Rory Bremner has mimicked Prime Ministers, Presidents, pundits and Princes and now, the master satirist is back with an intimate show at Buxton Opera House.

The tour, Making An Impression, is coming to Buxton on Thursday May, 29 and will combine his signature stand-up with candid conversation, accompanied by a rotating cast of special guest hosts.

Connie Evans, junior publicist, culture and entertainment for Rory’s tour, said: “This is a rare opportunity to see Britain’s foremost impressionist live, blending stand-up and conversation in one unforgettable evening, is not to be missed.

“Rory’s display of vocal mimicry, topical satire and revealing insights will be on full display as he looks back on his career in an evening filled with acute observations, pitch-perfect impressions, and surprising revelations about the people he has imitated and his own self-discovery.”

Top TV impressionist Rory Bremner coming to Buxton Opera House this spring. Photo submitted

He has not only shaped political discourse but also demonstrated a unique ability to entertain and inform across a range of media, including opera translation, theatre and his work championing those with ADHD.

Rory, over his 30 years on TV has won numerous awards, including 3 BAFTAs, he has also been a quiz-show host, writer, and even a ballroom dancer, having participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

A spokesperson for Buxton Opera House said: “Expect a virtuoso display of vocal mimicry, razor-sharp political commentary, and revealing insights from the man who's made a career of being other people. From his satire series’ Bremner, Bird & Fortune, and appearances on Mock the Week, to translating opera and playing Chris Tarrant in James Graham’s Quiz, Rory's chameleonic career defies categorization.

The Opera House added: “Don't miss the chance to see Britain's foremost impressionist blend stand up comedy and conversation in an evening of acute observations, pitch-perfect impressions, and surprising revelations.”

Tickets for the one hour 50 minute show at the Water Street venue are on sale now. With prices starting from £33.

To book visit the box office, or buy online at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/rory-bremner-2025