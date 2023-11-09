Tickets are now on sale for an evening with top TV chef Rick Stein who will be kicking off his spring 2024 tour in Buxton.

An Evening With Rick Stein is coming to Buxton Opera House on Friday March, 15.

The show will see the culinary legend dish-up his favourite memories from nearly 50 years of gastronomic experience.

Delving deep into his lifelong love affair with cooking, this new live stage show will explore his unwavering devotion to the brilliance of great British produce.

There will be revelations from the kitchen, musical delights, poetic interludes and

stories of global adventures are all on the menu with the culinary icon.

Rick said: “Touring the country with a show sounds really grown up, like being in a band on tour - ‘Oh it’s Liverpool, it must be Saturday’, sort of thing.

“I’ve discovered I love talking about my life to a live audience. I’ve got lots of stories which people seem to enjoy: like why my nightclub got closed down in the 70’s, what was Keith Floyd really like and why a pint at 5.29pm is so important.”

The multi-award-winning chef, restauranteur, writer and presenter is self taught so his story is one of perseverance and passion.

From humble beginnings to the pinnacle of culinary success - with over 25 cookery books, 30 TV programmes including 12 cookery series, 10 restaurants and several hotels - Rick is one of the country’s most well-known and best-loved chefs.

An Evening with Rick Stein will explore his career, how he established his thriving restaurant business and his journey to becoming a national institution.