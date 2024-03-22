Top-notch national recognition for Buxton International Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 6 March, The Sunday Times listed “Seven of the Best Places in the UK to Enjoy Classical Music”, with Buxton coming in at number three, appearing alongside such greats as Glyndebourne and Aldeburgh festivals.

Journalist Lucy Thackay said: “Buxton is one of the few places you can hear world-class musicians and composers in one of the UK’s loveliest settings. She went on to say “A break in this Peak District spa town is a delight at any time of year, but it’s most sonorous in July, when the annual music festival comes to town.”

And just a week later, The Sunday Times listed Buxton as “One of the Best Places to Live in 2024”. Journalist Jayne Dowle said: “High art meets high living in this lofty spa town”, citing the town as a cultural powerhouse whose international festival is “an embarrassment of riches”.

Clive Myrie

This year's riches include books guests such as BBC TV news presenter and correspondent, Clive Myrie (pictured) as well as five new operas, dancer Carlos Acosta and world class concert and books programmes.