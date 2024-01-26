Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nish Kumar – host of The Mash Report and Pod Save the UK – announced a brand-new, 45 venue, live tour of the UK and Ireland for the autumn.

Nish, Don’t Kill My Vibe is the latest offering from one of the UK’s most thrilling political comedians and he will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday September, 18 and tickets went on sale on Friday January, 26.

Nish has been named as one of The Guardian and The Telegraph’s 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century and will be tackling climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who is not going to vote for a British Indian Prime Minister.He said: “As the world collapses around us, I look forward to dragging my increasingly decrepit body out on tour and doing the only thing that still makes sense to me – stand up comedy.”

Tickets to see TV funny man Nish Kumar at Buxton Opera House later this year have now gone on sale. Photo submitted

The famed comedian has made a name for himself not just working the circuits but delighting audiences on TV too.

Some people may know him from The Mash Report and Late Night Mash while others may know him from Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, QI, Have I Got News For You or even Drunk History and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

Others may have heard his dry take on the world on Radio 4 or his 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central and Josh Widdicombe in Sky Max’s Hold The Front Page.

Nish has achieved huge success on the stand up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016.

He will take Buxton audiences on 80 minutes of ‘sweet, sweet vibe killing’ fun and there will also be comedy from a support act as well..