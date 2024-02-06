Toddbrook Reservoir’s £15m restoration work pushed back to autumn 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Canal and River Trust, which cares for Toddbrook Reservoir, admits this date is later than anticipated.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We are now expecting a project end date around autumn 2025.“We recognise this is later than hoped for and as set out in our original anticipated construction programme. Both the weather and ground conditions have proved challenging, but looking ahead, work will be above ground, and it may be possible to make up time.”

The Canal and River Trust says most of the piling work has now been completed, which enables Kier to move onto the next phase in the construction programme to install the spillway structure, mainly with the use of reinforced concrete.Once constructed, the exterior of the turrets at the end of the stilling basin will be sandblasted with artwork, created as part of a community art project by artist Tom Edwards.The spokesperson said: “We are anticipating much of the new spillway construction work will be completed by the end of 2024 and the reservoir restoration work finished by summer 2025.“This will be followed by demobilisation of the construction site, building the new sailing club and extensive landscaping to return Toddbrook Reservoir and Memorial Park back to public use.”Robert Largan MP for the High Peak has visited the Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge to see the progress being made on the restoration work.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m really pleased that significant progress is now being made at Toddbrook.

“I’m continuing to work with the Canal & River Trust and local residents to get the restoration completed as quickly as possible while minimising disruption.”

The existing auxiliary spillway on the dam wall was damaged in the summer of 2019 after excessive rainfall and there were fears the dam could collapse.

