Tideswell sports pavilion refurbishment gets major boost from Tarmac fund

Led by Tideswell and District Community Association, Tideswell and District Sports Association and Brindley Timberworks, the facility is currently being redeveloped to provide local residents with an improved space for sports and leisure activities.

The injection of £10,311 from Tarmac has got the project off to a strong start with works to date including balcony and staircase repairs, guttering works, landscaping and the replacement of all fascia boards, handrails and steps.

Sarah Hargreaves, a member of the park’s management and development team, said: “The new balcony is finally safe to use and is no longer slippery, which has been a long time coming. Not to mention the landscaping of the adjacent area, which really is the finishing touch.

“We are delighted with the result and we are very grateful to Tarmac for making this first step in our wider renovation project possible with their donation.”

She added: “It is paramount for us to create a space which can be enjoyed by residents and visitors in the local area.

“Taking part in sports and recreation activities are proven to reduce stress and anxiety and we're delighted to have now started on our journey to making a suitable space for a number of indoor sports to enhance the enjoyment and well-being of a greater number of local people and visitors.”

The fund allows landfill operators like Tarmac to donate part of their annual tax liability to enrolled environmental bodies for a variety of approved community and environmental projects. Companies can reclaim 90 per cent of their contribution as a tax credit.

Tarmac donates around £1million each year to environmental projects via its Landfill Communities Fund.

David Wilson, business development manager for Tarmac, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to support the beginning of the refurbishment of the sports and leisure pavilion at Tideswell Community Park.

“It’s important to be able to give back to the communities in which we operate, and we hope that local residents will in future enjoy using the new space for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.entrust.org.uk.