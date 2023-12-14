News you can trust since 1852
St Thomas More School, Buxton, filled boxes for Operation Christmas Child more than a decade ago.

Throwback pictures of Christmas shoe box appeals from across the High Peak

Christmas is a time for giving and year on year people pull together to provide gifts for those less fortunate.
By Lucy Ball
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT

We have rounded up some pictures of shoe box appeals going back more than a decade but who can you recognise?

Residents at Cromford Court were busy throughout 2012 collecting items for the shoeboxes. Photo submitted.

1. Cromford Court

Residents at Cromford Court were busy throughout 2012 collecting items for the shoeboxes.

Pupils from St James' Primary School in Kettleshulme sent 52 gift-filled shoeboxes to support disadvantaged children in 2011. Photo contributed.

2. St James' Primary School

Pupils from St James' Primary School in Kettleshulme sent 52 gift-filled shoeboxes to support disadvantaged children in 2011.

A generous donation from pupils at St George's Primary school saw 88 shoe boxes filled with goodies back in 2011. Photo submitted.

3. St George's Primary

A generous donation from pupils at St George's Primary school saw 88 shoe boxes filled with goodies back in 2011.

Ali Baker, PA to the CEO/Chairman & Office Manager, at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust with the shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child in 2012. Photo contributed.

4. Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Ali Baker, PA to the CEO/Chairman & Office Manager, at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust with the shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child in 2012.

