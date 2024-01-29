News you can trust since 1852
Throwback am-dram panto pics from Youlgrave, New Mills, Partington and Bakewell

As the amateur dramatic panto season is about to start for this year we have delved into the archive to pull out some throwback photos from more than a decade ago.
By Lucy Ball
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT

So take a walk down memory lane and see who you can spot.

1. Puss in Boots

John Orchard with Thomas Birch and Damion Glover for the 2013 production of Puss in Boots performed by Youlgrave Panto. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Youlgrave Panto

Nichola Milner, Eve Birch, John Orchard and Dilys Morgan starred in Puss in Boots in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. I want to hold your hand

Eve Birch, Keith Evans, Katie Henwood, Jade Shimwell and Sophie Dillon in the 2013 Youlgrave panto. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Bakewell panto,

Bakewell panto of Mother Goose at the town hall back in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

