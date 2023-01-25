Saturday January 21 was a busy day for the mountain rescue team who were called out to three different casualties in three hours.

A spokesperson for the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) said: “It was a beautiful day in the Peak District which brought the crowds and then the inevitable incidents.

Advertisement

“We had three jobs on the bounce.”

Three call outs in three hours for Edale Mountain Rescue Team. Pic Edale MRT

The first call out at 11.34am was to a male walker who slipped on the steep and muddy ice while descending Hollins Cross.

His ankle was splinted and carried on a stretcher to the waiting ambulance at Mam Farm.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said: "Thank you to the members of the public who gave us a hand with the stretcher and kit.

“As team members were dealing with the first casualty, another call came in from Derbyshire Constabulary to another walker in difficulty approximately 150 metres away from our first casualty.”

Advertisement

Initially a couple of team members were deployed from the first incident and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were requested to bolster numbers.

The spokesperson said: “Team members on scene suspected he had broken his tibia and fibula.

Advertisement

“After analgesia and splinting, he was packaged for the short journey back to the road to handover to East Midlands Ambulance Service.”While team members were busy repacking kit at base, a third incident was called in.

"A man walking with friends, slipped below the Great Ridge above Losehill Farm.

Advertisement

“He had suffered a dislocated and possibly broken ankle.”