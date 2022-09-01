Thousands of visitors welcome back Hope Show after pandemic pause

Show chairman Stuart Fairfax was delighted to see so many smiling people attending the show on August bank holiday Monday.

He said: “After having to cancel two shows because of the pandemic, it was fantastic to be enjoying a wonderful show day again. The Grand Parade of all the livestock champions was a highlight, with excellent and informative commentary from Alistair Sneddon of Bagshaws.

“The Jamie Squibb Motorcycle team performed their incredible stunts which had the whole crowd holding their breath. The Waldburg Shires were very popular as they demonstrated a six-in-hand team of Shire horses showcasing farming implements from yesteryear.”

This year’s 600 plus sheep entries maintain Hope Show’s reputation as the premier one day show for sheep in the north of England. The Hope Show Supreme Sheep Champion went to Dove Holes man Robert Cartledge’s home bred Texel ewe and the Hill Sheep Supreme Champion went to Derby exhibitor David Beech’s North Country Cheviot ram.

The Clark family’s Mayfields Limousins from Ringinglow, Sheffield scored a popular win in the beef Inter-breed with their home bred cow, Mayfields Nikita, and calf

Mayfields Saffron. The family are great supporters of the show. Matthew Clark said: “It is great to win at any show but to win at Hope Show is really special for us. It is our last show of the season and to win the inter-breed and to clinch the breed champion and then the reserve with Mayfields Rosie is a real achievement for us.”

Horse entries were very well supported with more than 180 horses put forward on the day. As well as the popular show jumping and gymkhanas, crowds enjoyed working hunter,

in-hand showing and ridden hunter classes. Kate White, horse secretary said: “We were delighted with the standard of competition with some really strong entries across all the classes. We were very pleased to include a new class this year for retrained racehorses; the judge was looking for a sound, well conformed horse who has adapted to a new ‘job’ after racing.”

The food and craft marquee, focusing on local and independent products, was a big attraction for the crowds. Natalie Gerreli, author of ‘The Food we Love’, a book describing the family

meals she prepares and serves, was demonstrating her recipes. Natalie answered questions and talked to crowds about her easy to follow recipes and inspiring ideas for family cooking.

Undefined: readMore

1. Big success Young Handler winner Bertie Stanley with his prize-winning Jacob sheep. Photo: Chloe Palmer Photo Sales

2. Judging time Supreme Sheep competitors in the final judging. Photo: Chloe Palmer Photo Sales

3. Champion's award Matthew Clark from Ringinglow receives the Beef Inter-breed Champion trophy from Hope Show president Petra Bridgestock. Photo: Chloe Palmer Photo Sales

4. Riding high Jamie Squibb motorcycle team perform their stunts. Photo: Chloe Palmer Photo Sales