The findings come as public health organisations warn of disastrous consequences if people cannot heat their homes this winter.

New estimates from the Office for National Statistics suggest there were around 15,240 people living in poverty in private households in the High Peak as of March 2021 – 2,670 (18%) of whom had a cardiovascular or respiratory condition.

Advertisement

The Institute of Health Equity at University College London cautioned that living in fuel poverty can have "dangerous consequences" on health, particularly among children.

The ONS used various sources to come up with the figures, including data from the 2021 census and information on health conditions collected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the research did not find that rates of such conditions were higher for those in poverty than for the general population, the ONS said that as people in poverty are more exposed to the cold, they are more likely to be hospitalised or die as a result of them.

Advertisement

Last year, a separate study from the Institute of Health Equity at University College London cautioned that living in fuel poverty can have "dangerous consequences" on health, particularly among children.

Sir Michael Marmot, director of the institute, said: “Warm homes, nutritious food and a stable job are vital building blocks for health.”

Advertisement

The report warns that alongside higher exposure to viruses, dust and mould as a result of the cold, living in poverty also comes with psychological pressures.

“If we are constantly worrying about making ends meet it puts a strain on our bodies, resulting in increased stress, with effects on the heart and blood vessels and a disordered immune system,” Sir Michael added.

Advertisement

A recent survey for the Royal Society of Public Health found that 41% of the population at large are worried that the cost-of-living crisis is impacting their physical health.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We have prioritised health and social care in the Autumn Statement with a further £8 billion, on top of previous record funding, to ensure people can access high quality care as soon as possible.”

Advertisement