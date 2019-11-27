Thomas Theyer Foundation plans to light up lake at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens

Hundreds of lights will be floated on the Pavilion Gardens boating lake in memory of lost loved ones next month.

A new fundraising appeal by the Thomas Theyer Foundation aims to brighten up the darkness on Saturday December 7 with a Lake of Lights.

Thomas’s mum Chris has been fundraising tirelessly since her 18-year-old son died suddenly in July 2013 to ensure his legacy lives on.

She said: “Christmas is a really tough time when you have lost someone you love so much.

“You are so busy doing things, buying gifts, seeing people and putting on a brave face, sometimes you just need a moment of reflection in all the Christmas chaos.”

The Lake of Lights will be starting at 5.15pm with entertainment and singing, before the lights are launched onto the water for one hour to a musical laser show.

Sharon Stanley, fundraising and events manager for the foundation, said: “We would love to get all the lights sponsored so we really need people to sponsor a light before the event.

“Sponsoring must be done in advance as it will be too hard to organise on the day, and we really want to bring the whole community together for this and make it an annual event.”

Admission to the event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

All the money raised by the foundation through the lights appeal will go towards helping build a £250,000 lodge at White Hall for children with special needs. To sponsor a light, visitjustgiving.com/campaign/lakeoflights.