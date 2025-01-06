‘This money will do so much good’ as campaign to raise £4,000 for High Peak Baby Bank reaches target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Buxton Advertiser launched a campaign last year to help support High Peak Baby Bank and raise £4,000 and thanks to the generous support of Advertiser readers that target has now been raised.

High Peak Baby Bank is one of only a few places which provides free formula to parents. Instead of asking for donations of formula as every baby is on a different milk they ask for donations of money instead so they can help struggling families feed their little ones but the correct one.

Founder Kirsty Jackson said: “There aren’t enough words to express how grateful we are and how much of a positive impact having this money will have for struggling families in the High Peak and beyond.”

For four years the charity has been based out of Buxton Community Church however from this weekend they will be handing the keys back to the London Road church and searching for new premises.

Kirsty said: “The church gave us notice in November that they would be requiring the room back.

“But it is absolutely not the end of the baby bank and this money could not have come at a better time for us.” The baby bank has a storage unit up in Harpur Hill which has been donated by Percy Mycox and another in Stoke-on-Trent.

People can still message the baby bank for item and Kirsty said they were now meeting up with parents in cafes rather than having a designated space

Kirsty said: “We are looking at a little shop on London Road, as we want to stay local and have that presence in the town.” Kirsty said the charity is seeing so many ‘working poor families’ asking for assistance.

She said when the campaign launched it was around £17 per tub for formula and if a family buys three tubs, that is close to a weekly shopping budget for some parents.

She said: “If we can help with formula it give parents money to spend on food and heating.

“If we can provide new clothes for growing children it frees up money in the pot.”

High Peak Baby Bank works hard to make sure all families have access to baby essentials such as cribs, strollers, and travel cots.

The average running costs of the charity are around £4,000 and covers insurance bills and other running costs.

Kirsty wants to be able to cover fuel allowances for the team of seven volunteers which will help the group to continue to grow and reach those who need the services the most.

The money which has now been raised will also go into the charity’s reserves to be able to go out and buy emergency supplies, like baby formula when a family in need comes in.

Kirsty said: “This is lifechanging and we are so grateful.

“Thank you to the local businesses who have gotten behind us and this campaign, thank you to the Buxton Advertiser who have been so supportive of everything we have done in the past four years and thank you to everyone who donated to the campaign.

“This money will do so much good in the community.”

The campaign was also picked up by social media influencer, Simon Harris of Man Behaving Dadly who also gave his support to the campaign.