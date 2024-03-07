Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In February 2021 structural engineers warned High Peak Borough Council the bowing front wall of 9 High Street posed a serious risk to road users, pedestrians and neighbouring property owners.

The council installed wooden buttress to support the wall, obstructing traffic in one direction and requiring the installation of temporary traffic lights.

Now, three years on nothing has happened with the building and the temporary traffic lights, and the fences and the litter are still there.

Traffic disruption caused by the collapsing cottage in Chapel has now been going on for three years. Photo Jason Chadwick

In 2021 the council exercised its powers under the Building Acts to deal with the immediate issue of the dangerous structure.

They said they had some very positive dialogue with the owner in terms of commissioning a structural survey and determining the cause of the problem and the necessary steps to remedy it.Peter Leppard, clerk for Chapel-en-le-Frith parish council, said: “This is HPBC's issue to manage. Of course, the Parish Council is keen to see it resolved as soon as possible.

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “The traffic lights have now been in place for three years, causing traffic delays, costing huge sums of taxpayers' money and being an eyesore in the centre of the town.

“Frankly, the way this has been handled by High Peak Borough Council is appalling and should be taught in textbooks as how not to deal with a planning enforcement issue.

“Councillor Kath Sizeland and I have been pushing for action for years now.

"The Notice requires the outer leaf of masonry on the front elevation to be taken down and rebuilt, and installation of steel straps between the front elevation and the floor joists and internal walls.

“I understand that there have been difficulties with finding a builder that can carry out the work.

"However, the Council tell me that they are hopeful that work can start in the Spring.

“It's extremely disappointing that the issue has been allowed to drag on for so long.”