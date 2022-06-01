These are the High Peak road closures in force for the Queen's platinum jubilee weekend

Some communities will be holding street parties, while a variety of other events are also planned across the borough.
A number of temporary road closures will be in force across the High Peak this weekend as people come together to mark the milestone.
Here are all the details:
Friday June 3
*Bagshawe Avenue, Chapel-en-le-Frith – from 1pm to 5pm
*Lathkil Grove, Buxton – from 11am to midnight
*Tunstead Milton, layby/crescent off Manchester Road, B5470, between the junction with Milton Lane and the bus stop opposite Mortens Factory at SK23 7ER – from 1pm to 6pm.
*Market Street, Canal Street, Buxton Road, Chapel Road, Whaley Bridge – from 11.45am to 12.45pm for jubilee parade.
Saturday June 4
*Clifton Drive, Buxton – from 12noon to 10pm.
*Church Street, Hayfield (opposite The Village Store), SK22 2JE north to Market Street at its junction with Kinder Road SK22 2EP – from 1pm to 5pm.
*Hill Drive, Whaley Bridge – from 3pm to 9pm.
*Hogshaw Villas Road, Buxton – from 10am to 23.59pm
*Horderns Park Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith – from 4pm to 11pm.
*Langley Court, Hadfield – from 3pm to 23.59pm
*Lea Street and Well Street, New Mills – from 11.30am to 6pm.
Sunday June 5
*Burnside Avenue and Brook Fold, Chapel-en-le-Frith – from 12noon to 3pm.
*Cavendish Avenue, Buxton – from 11am to 5pm.
*Lesser Lane, Combs – from 11am to 6pm.
*Errwood Avenue – from 12noon to 10pm.
*Part closure of lower end of Laneside Road, New Mills, junction of Low Leighton Road (A1605) starting from house number 18/21 Laneside Road up to house number 92 Laneside Road – from 11am to 6pm.
*Church Street South and Old Cross, Glossop – from 10am to 8pm.
*Peaknaze Close, Glossop – from 2pm to 10pm.
*Trinity Stables, Buxton – from 10.30am to 6pm.