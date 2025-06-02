‘The proudest thing I have done in my life’ says Whaley Bridge musician as first album drops

A High Peak singer, songwriter and producer says his first album - which is out now - has been a way of finding out about himself.

Ted Fish from Whaley Bridge has been playing the guitar since he was just 12.

Now at 29, he has self-produced and self-performed his debut album, All Good Energy.

He said: “Without a doubt this is the most proudest thing I have done in my life.

Ted Fish from Whaley Bridge says he he is so proud of his debut album which he has written, performed and produced. Photo submitted

“I have worked so hard on this from writing the songs to producing the finished tracks in my bedroom.

“I’ve given it my everything.”

Ted went to uni to study law but did not feel that was his calling and at 22 he returned to music teaching guitar and playing gigs.

“Muisc has saved my life, there were times when I was feeling so low that I lost myself but through music and song writing I have found myself again.”

Ted says each song represents a moment or milestone in his life.

Some songs reflect back to his travels around South East Asia while others with their bright clean pop sound bring in his hobby of boxing and others talk about female empowerment or growing up in a small town in the High Peak.

Ted, who will be starting his PCGE for primary teaching in September, said: “This album has been a way of finding out about myself and learning what I’m really capable of.

“I love putting my feelings into my work and this album is a chance to share my music with others.” Ted says he is living his dream and bringing people together through music.

“This to me is a profound achievement, something I can say I have created this from start to finish.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I would love to have a full time career as a musician but I also need to be realistic, I can’t busk in Buxton for the rest of my life.

“So I’m going to go down a different path with my teaching this year but music will always be there for me. I want to keep creating, sharing my joy and passion with people.”

All Good Energy is out now on all major streaming platforms.