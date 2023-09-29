1 . Tea rooms, cafe, bar and bed and breakfast £87,000 - Matlock Bath

A thriving three in one business with a weekly Turnover £3,000. The tea rooms and cafe are well fitted and superbly presented and offer 28 covers comfortably. The adjoining bar is spacious and superbly fitted and currently works on limited hours during the winter months as does the cafe and both of these parts of the business offer significant potential for future growth. The final part of the business is the bed and breakfast with three good-sized bedrooms. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/80005371 Photo: submitted