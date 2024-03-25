The Inner Wheel Club of Buxton: tools for Africa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This charity collects a wide variety of tools, both manual and electric, along with haberdashery items e.g. sewing machines, thread, zips etc.

They refurbish items where necessary and then they are shipped out to Africa to help local people earn a living and be self-reliant.

Buxton residents were very generous and a great many items were collected.

A Selection of The Tools Collected By Inner Wheel Members

So successful was the morning that we shall repeat it later in the year. Who knows, maybe we won’t have hail storms then!