The Inner Wheel Club of Buxton: tools for Africa

On a chilly Saturday morning three members of The Inner Wheel Club of Buxton stood in the porch of Buxton Methodist church to receive donations of tools, haberdashery and other items for the charity Tools for Self-Reliance tfsr.org.
By Sue KardahjiContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT
This charity collects a wide variety of tools, both manual and electric, along with haberdashery items e.g. sewing machines, thread, zips etc.

They refurbish items where necessary and then they are shipped out to Africa to help local people earn a living and be self-reliant.

Buxton residents were very generous and a great many items were collected.

A Selection of The Tools Collected By Inner Wheel Members

So successful was the morning that we shall repeat it later in the year. Who knows, maybe we won’t have hail storms then!

For more information about joining The Inner Wheel Club of Buxton contact: [email protected].

