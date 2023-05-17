The Big Help Out is coming to Buxton - for a chance to find out about volunteering in our town

Some of the volunteers in Buxton's Pump Room. Pic submitted

To mark the King’s Coronation thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give everybody a chance to help out in their own local communities and this weekend - Saturday May, 20 the Big Help Out is coming to Buxton.

The event will take place in the Pump Room between 10am and midday.Ben Offord, Community Engagement Manager at the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said: “Volunteers make such a difference to the activities of the Trust.

“They help make our excellent events run smoothly and ensure that visitors to the Buxton Crescent Experience have a great day.

“While with us, volunteers make friends, learn more about the history of our town and gain valuable new skills.”

For anyone who is interested in history and heritage, then Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust will be there to talk about their volunteering programme.

The organisations which will be there on the day are; 2 Left Hands Buxton festival Fringe, Green Man Gallery, Babbling Vagabonds, Buxton Opera House, Serpentine Community Garden, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, Buxton Well Dressing Festival and transition Buxton.

Tara Saunders from the Babbling Vagabonds said: “Creating a bank of volunteers for Buxton is a great idea.

“It will allow people to give their time to various worthwhile courses throughout the year.”The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is a registered charity which runs the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience, the Buxton Visitor Centre within the Victorian Pump Room opposite the Crescent and a year round programme of events, experiences and learning visits.

The Pump Room, where the Big Help Out will take place, has information on the building’s past and spa heritage.The recently restored venue has a programme of evening events and is also available to hire.