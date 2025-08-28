Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Derbyshire in the 2025 edition of its Best 260 Places to Live series. From Buxton to Belper, they have chosen 10 beautiful towns and villages that are a cut above the rest.

Their latest guide to Derbyshire’s best places to live has seen a couple of new additions – with both Chesterfield and Matlock being included after missing out last year.

Here are the 10 places across Derbyshire and the Peak District that made it onto their list for 2025 – is there anywhere else you think should have been included?

Baslow Baslow has already been named as one of the UK's poshest villages by The Telegraph - and also features in this Muddy Stilettos guide. It was praised for its community spirit and proximity to fine dining options - along with being on the doorstep of the Chatsworth Estate.

Bakewell Bakewell was second on the list, and was recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its picturesque location - along with its range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants.