Temporary closure for flood damage repairs at Castleton Visitor Centre

The temporary closure is essential for the floor to be replaced in the visitor centre, shop and museum.

Blueberry Café will be open as usual.

The adjacent public toilets and car park, run by High Peak Borough Council, will operate as normal.

Castleton Visitor Centre will be closed temporarily for repairs from Monday 26 February, for about 3

The repair work is scheduled to be completed by mid-March, with the visitor centre expected to re-open on Saturday 16 March.

People can keep up to date via the Peak District National Park’s social media channels and website www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/visiting

Visitors to the Castleton and Hope Valley area will find their nearest alternative Peak District National Park visitor centre is at Edale – tel.no. 01629 816587.