Temporary closure for flood damage repairs at Castleton Visitor Centre

Castleton Visitor Centre will be temporarily closed from Monday 26 February for around three weeks for building repairs following recent flood damage.
By Alison RileyContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:38 GMT
The temporary closure is essential for the floor to be replaced in the visitor centre, shop and museum.

Blueberry Café will be open as usual.

The adjacent public toilets and car park, run by High Peak Borough Council, will operate as normal.

The repair work is scheduled to be completed by mid-March, with the visitor centre expected to re-open on Saturday 16 March.

People can keep up to date via the Peak District National Park’s social media channels and website www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/visiting

Visitors to the Castleton and Hope Valley area will find their nearest alternative Peak District National Park visitor centre is at Edale – tel.no. 01629 816587.

There are also National Park visitor centres at Upper Derwent (Fairholmes) and at Bakewell. The centres are open daily, please check the website for opening hours www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/visiting

