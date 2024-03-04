News you can trust since 1852
Teen hospitalised after Buxton stabbing and one man arrested

A teenager has been stabbed in Buxton and a man in his 20s has been arrested and bailed for GBH and assaulting a police officer.
By Lucy Ball
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:50 GMT
Cairn Drive in Buxton was a hive of police activity in the early hours of Sunday March, 3.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Cairn Drive, Buxton, at around 00.25am on Sunday 3 March.

“At the scene we found a teenager who had suffered stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A teen has been hospitalised after a stabbing in Buxton and a man in his 20s has been arrested for GBH and assaulting a police officer.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assaulting a police officer.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Police say anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV footage, to contact them either via the police website, on Facebook, or on 101 quoting the reference 24*128518.

People can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

