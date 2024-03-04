Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cairn Drive in Buxton was a hive of police activity in the early hours of Sunday March, 3.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Cairn Drive, Buxton, at around 00.25am on Sunday 3 March.

“At the scene we found a teenager who had suffered stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assaulting a police officer.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Police say anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV footage, to contact them either via the police website, on Facebook, or on 101 quoting the reference 24*128518.