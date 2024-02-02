News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Take a look at the properties up for sale in the High Peak with a £1m price tagTake a look at the properties up for sale in the High Peak with a £1m price tag
Take a look at the properties up for sale in the High Peak with a £1m price tag

Take a look inside these 12 £1m properties for sale in the High Peak

There are some fabulous dream houses for sale at the moment so check out these properties which come with a million pound price tag.
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT

So here’s your permission to daydream and imagine how you would spend that lottery win with these amazing homes featured on rightmove.co.uk

Sterndale House, dating back to 1861 as a gentleman’s residence, is a fine example of a large manor house in its own grounds with four useful reception rooms and up to six bedrooms. Two further cottages are available by separate negotiation. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140022941

1. Sterndale House, Litton - £1,500,000

Sterndale House, dating back to 1861 as a gentleman’s residence, is a fine example of a large manor house in its own grounds with four useful reception rooms and up to six bedrooms. Two further cottages are available by separate negotiation. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140022941 Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Benstor House Farm and Cottage offers a great opportunity to purchase a traditional four bedroom farmhouse, along with a two bedroom cottage and barns for further development if desired. The property stands in 4.68 acres in total, of which the agricultural land itself extends to 3.6 acres or thereabouts. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/142797116

2. Benstor Farmhouse and Cottage, Great Hucklow - £1,200,000

Benstor House Farm and Cottage offers a great opportunity to purchase a traditional four bedroom farmhouse, along with a two bedroom cottage and barns for further development if desired. The property stands in 4.68 acres in total, of which the agricultural land itself extends to 3.6 acres or thereabouts. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/142797116 Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
A historic country farmhouse which has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There are also range of stone barns with planning consent, additional outbuildings, a woodland and surrounding grassland all extending to a total of 9.75 acres. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86239365

3. Needham Grange, Earl Sterndale - £1,100,000

A historic country farmhouse which has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There are also range of stone barns with planning consent, additional outbuildings, a woodland and surrounding grassland all extending to a total of 9.75 acres. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86239365 Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
This five-bed, two-bath detached house offers 1.4 acres of gardens. Believed to date back to the 1700's the property has eight reception rooms and a detached studio or garage. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135824204

4. Hadfield Fold - Whaley Bridge - £1,300,000

This five-bed, two-bath detached house offers 1.4 acres of gardens. Believed to date back to the 1700's the property has eight reception rooms and a detached studio or garage. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135824204 Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak