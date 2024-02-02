So here’s your permission to daydream and imagine how you would spend that lottery win with these amazing homes featured on rightmove.co.uk
1. Sterndale House, Litton - £1,500,000
Sterndale House, dating back to 1861 as a gentleman’s residence, is a fine example of a large manor house in its own grounds with four useful reception rooms and up to six bedrooms. Two further cottages are available by separate negotiation.
For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140022941 Photo: rightmove
2. Benstor Farmhouse and Cottage, Great Hucklow - £1,200,000
Benstor House Farm and Cottage offers a great opportunity to purchase a traditional four bedroom farmhouse, along with a two bedroom cottage and barns for further development if desired. The property stands in 4.68 acres in total, of which the agricultural land itself extends to 3.6 acres or thereabouts. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/142797116 Photo: rightmove
3. Needham Grange, Earl Sterndale - £1,100,000
A historic country farmhouse which has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There are also range of stone barns with planning consent, additional outbuildings, a woodland and surrounding grassland all extending to a total of 9.75 acres.
For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86239365 Photo: rightmove
4. Hadfield Fold - Whaley Bridge - £1,300,000
This five-bed, two-bath detached house offers 1.4 acres of gardens. Believed to date back to the 1700's the property has eight reception rooms and a detached studio or garage.
For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135824204 Photo: rightmove