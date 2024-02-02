1 . Sterndale House, Litton - £1,500,000

Sterndale House, dating back to 1861 as a gentleman’s residence, is a fine example of a large manor house in its own grounds with four useful reception rooms and up to six bedrooms. Two further cottages are available by separate negotiation. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140022941 Photo: rightmove