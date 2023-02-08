Take a look inside Buxton's newest deli - serving crocodile, buffalo and kangaroo plus a space for local artisans

Buxton’s newest deli serves food from around the world including crocodile, buffalo, kangaroo but also provides a space for local artisans to show off their wares.

The Buxton Trading Post is run by Lawrence Ewing and Philip Whelan who want to bring more people into the town to sample their unusual goods.

The duo had the idea for a while and when they returned to the UK after living in both Canada and the USA for several years the dream was put on hold due to covid.

Now the shop has been open for just a few weeks now and is a hit with shoppers coming back for more.

Lawrence said: “It feels marvellous to be open and serving customers, and getting repeat customers too so we must be doing something right.”

The shop Lawrence says, is like nothing in Buxton, you can pick up your sausages along with some lovely cheese and a piece of artwork.

The upper floor building on Spring Gardens has been transformed into a gallery.

Lawrence said: “We always knew we wanted to offer something unique and I think we have achieved that.”Lawrence makes his own sausages including pork and stilton, wild boar and truffles and red wine sausages.

When the cheese counter in Waitrose closed they decided to sell a selection of different cheeses too.

Lawrence said: “There is food you would find in a French deli as well as some treats from North America too.

“But it’s not just about the food from around the world.

“We also wanted to celebrate the wonderful talent we have right here on our doorstep.

“There is a mix of things all under one roof, just like the old trading posts in North America where travels would stop and be able to stock up on a variety of items.

“We want to create a goodness for the town.

“People coming to shop with us won’t just come in to see us they will get a coffee and pop into other shops spending their money their as well.

“So it’s always good when a new business opens up and we are really excited to see where this will take us in the coming years.”

