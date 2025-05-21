Blythe House Hospice is inviting people who have lost a loved one to dedicate a sunflower plaque in their memory for the month of June.

The Sunflower Memories appeal is a unique opportunity to celebrate the life of someone special while supporting vital hospice care across the High Peak, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire.

Throughout June, the hospice will be planting vibrant sunflower plaques in the garden at its Chapel-en-le-Frith base. Each sunflower will bear the name of someone being lovingly remembered, with dedications made in return for a donation to help fund the charity’s compassionate end-of-life care.

Rachel Bainbridge has dedicated a sunflower in memory of her mum, Marion, from Chapel.

She said: “Mum was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 and was referred to Blythe House for medical appointments and counselling to help her come to terms with her diagnosis.

“In early 2023, she became very poorly and wanted to be cared for at home so our whole family could be together.

“We’re a big family – her wish was to have everyone around her; she loved the chatter and the noise.”

The Hospice at Home and Roaming Car teams provided round-the-clock support to make Marion’s wish a reality.

Rachel said: ‘They were just incredible. Having that support right on our doorstep, just a phone call away was invaluable.

“The team became an extension of our family, treating Mum with dignity, compassion and respect.

“Mum died in the middle of the night, and the carer gently woke us, saying, ‘you need to come downstairs now’.

“We were able to be with her, hold her hand, and speak to her as she died – just as she had wished.”

“Sunflowers were Marion’s favourite flower and played a central role in her funeral.

Rachel says she is proud to plant a sunflower in memory of her beloved Mum and to help raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospice.

It now costs over £2 million every year to keep services at Blythe House Hospice running.

The charity receives less than 20 per cent of the income needed to operate from the NHS, meaning it must raise the vast majority through our retail and fundraising activities.

To dedicate a sunflower or for more information, visit blythehousehospice.org.uk/sunflower-memories