Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national newspaper has published its 2024 findings in a new guide and Buxton has made it into the top six places to live.

The expert judges visited all the locations nominated and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health

of the high street.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton has been named as one of the top places to live according to The Sunday Times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Buxton it said: “The stately spa town is architecturally diverse and well connected.

“It’s a cultural powerhouse, thanks to the riches of its International Festival, and is perfectly placed to enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Peak District.”

The chosen locations come in all shapes and sizes, from the tiny Scottish island of Kerrera to big, lively cities such as Belfast, Leeds and Liverpool.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds.

Buxton has been named as one of the best places to live according to The Sunday Times.

Advertisement

“Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.

Advertisement

“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.”

The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

There are more new entries than ever before in this year’s guide and no place for previous winners such as York and Bristol - the judges looked for improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.

Advertisement

“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there,” said Helen.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.