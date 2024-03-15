Buxton has been named as one of the top places to live according to The Sunday Times.

Sunday Times names Buxton as one of the best places to live in the country and ‘cultural powerhouse’
The national newspaper has published its 2024 findings in a new guide and Buxton has made it into the top six places to live.
The expert judges visited all the locations nominated and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health
of the high street.
Speaking of Buxton it said: “The stately spa town is architecturally diverse and well connected.
“It’s a cultural powerhouse, thanks to the riches of its International Festival, and is perfectly placed to enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Peak District.”
The chosen locations come in all shapes and sizes, from the tiny Scottish island of Kerrera to big, lively cities such as Belfast, Leeds and Liverpool.
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds.
“Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.
“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.”
There are more new entries than ever before in this year’s guide and no place for previous winners such as York and Bristol - the judges looked for improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.
“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there,” said Helen.
“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.
“What all our best places have in common is that people love living in them and are proud to call them home.”