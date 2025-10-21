We might find ourselves looking back with rose-tinted glasses at the past – and this collection of retro photos shows the nostalgia often associated with a time before modern technology and smartphones, when life was perceived as slower and more grounded.

Photos show strong community ties, practical skills, a greater focus on face-to-face interactions, leisurely walks, village gatherings and an appreciation of craftsmanship.

It was a time when traditions were deeply woven into the fabric of society and life perhaps felt more connected and grounded.

The countryside, with its rolling hills and quaint cottages was a place of peace and beauty and other photos show nostalgic steam trains, an iconic symbol of a bygone era, fueled by the romance of the ‘golden age of travel’.

While 100 years ago there were less vehicles, a smaller population and less pollution and many today feel life is more stressful and less connected, modern advancements in technology, medicine and overall living standards mean the average person is better off and lives longer than their ancestors ever could.

1 . Monsal Dale Monsal Dale', circa 1896. From Pictorial England and Wales. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

2 . Belper A quiet high street in Belper, circa 1930 (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3 . Heanor May 1928: Three very smart workers at the I & R Morley cloth-weaving factory in Heanor. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)