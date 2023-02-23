On Wednesday February, 22, the lifesaving volunteers were called out to Chee Dale at just after 1pm.

A spokesperson for the Buxton Mountian Rescue Team said: "A family enjoying a dog walk along the Monsal Trail towards Blackwell cottages, had an unexpected detour when their inquisitive spaniel decided it wanted a little excursion on its walk and ran across the river and up the opposite bank, then became stuck.

“As all dog lovers would, two members of the group followed the dog and managed to safely secure the adventurous hound.

Ropes were used to rescue the 'inquisitive' spaniel who got stuck and its two owners. Pic submitted

"Due to the aspect and terrain of the slope, it was deemed quite awkward to extract the dog themselves."

One of the team’s deputy team leaders was walking in Chee Dale with his family and was quickly on the scene to coordinate the rescue.

A rope system was set up to safely extract the two walkers and dog.