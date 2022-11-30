Items from Simpson Furniture’s showroom in The Springs Shopping Centre are currently up for sale by online auction with the auction closing at 10am on Thursday December, 8.

Simpsons Furniture took over part of the vacant Marks and Spencer building back in April this year with a ten year lease.

However, last week a sign was put in the window saying the shop was “closed due to exceptional circumstances beyond our control.”

Simpson Furniture has ceased trading and stock is being auctioned off.

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the entire showroom contents, pending the appointment of liquidators.

These include sofas, armchairs, living room furniture, beds, bedroom furniture, lamps, ornaments and accessories.

All of the lots can be viewed here.

Walker Singleton will be holding a public viewing day at Simpson Furniture’s showroom on Wednesday December, 7 from 11am until 6pm, the day before the auction closes.

Interested parties are able to bid for products online now until the auction closes at 10am on Thursday December, 8.

Walker Singleton asset advisory director, Dan Hey, said: “The wide range of both living and bedroom furniture together with homeware and accessories will appeal to all and is just in time for Christmas.

“We would recommend anyone interested in taking part in the auction to come to the viewing day and see for themselves the breadth and standard of the furniture items available.”

For further information on the online auction and to view the lots available search ‘Walker Singleton Simpson Furniture online auction’.

