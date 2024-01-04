Stirring up joy: Accidental Fitness in Buxton is offering ‘exercise in disguise’ and community spirit

Meet the team! Janet and Sue of Accidental Fitness.

The business, in Buxton, has an array of fitness classes with Clubbercise taking place at Buxton Community School, Zumba at Buxton Community School and Burbage Primary School and Yoga at Harpur Hill Sports Centre.

Clubbercise instructor and Yoga teacher, Sue Cox, said the name 'Accidental Fitness' captures the essence of their approach – turning exercise into an unexpectedly enjoyable journey.

She added: "The name ‘Accidental Fitness’ comes from the fact that you have so much fun at classes that you don’t realise that you now love exercise. It’s exercise in disguise!

Join in the fun at Accidental Fitness - like these Clubbercise classes.

"I used to hate exercise and at school, I was just rubbish, No speed or coordination and I’m just not that competitive. I realised only a few years ago that you have to find something you enjoy, then it’s easy to keep at it. Not that I’m any faster, more coordinated, or competitive, but now I embrace it.”

Sue takes the helm in yoga, teaching both Hatha yoga – a blend of strength, flexibility, balance, and relaxation – and Yin yoga, focusing on passive stretching and deep relaxation.

She said: "People regularly comment how much better they feel after yoga, whether it’s that their back no longer hurts or that they can relax.”

Clubbercise offers a dance fitness class set to energetic club anthems in a dark room with disco lights and glow sticks while Zumba Fitness, a dance fitness class, features various Latin and world rhythms.

Another offering is Zumba, which the participants clearly love!

For those hesitant to take the first step, Sue provides reassuring advice. She said: "We’ve all been there. Don’t expect to hear a tune and know the choreography right away. Just try a class as a first step. You don’t have to sign up for weeks or months. The dance fitness classes are in the dark, and everyone goes the wrong way or forgets the moves sometimes. The yoga classes are just as relaxed and friendly as the others.

"People make friends in classes and enjoy the class socials we organise too. So there is a very supportive atmosphere. Accidental Fitness isn’t just exercise in disguise – but a supportive community."

For those considering their first class, Sue offers practical tips:

1. WHY:

"What’s the reason you want to attend the class? To improve fitness, strength, flexibility, or to lose weight and destress?"

2. PLAN:

"Make time for the class whether that’s attending straight from work or sorting out childcare. Maybe it's arranging to go with a friend so you can motivate each other."

3. KNOW:

"Investigate where the class is, how long it will likely take you to travel, knowing where to park, etc."

4. BRING:

"A bottle of water, wear comfortable gym-type gear, and wear supportive trainers if doing dance fitness."

5. MINDSET:

"You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to go all in on the first class. You just have to be there."