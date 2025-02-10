Stepping Hill Hospital launches retro photo competition to support dementia patients

The Stockport NHS Foundation Trust has launched a new photo competition asking for people to send in vintage photos of old landmarks and the pictures will be collated into a book for dementia patients.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dementia care and patient experience colleagues at Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stepping Hill Hospital and local community NHS services, are running the Reminisce Photograph Competition to find images for a new therapy book to help support these patients.

The appeal is for photographs of buildings, housing, transport, and attractions taken between the years 1940-1990. These can be from Stockport, other areas of Greater Manchester, and areas around the High Peak too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People living with dementia can be disorientated, anxious and scared, and being in an unfamiliar environments such as a hospital can heighten these feelings.

Familiar images from the past often have a calming effect which can be of great benefit to them.

Ruth Terry, Matron for Dementia Care said; “Being in hospital can be both a frightening and frustrating experience for someone living with dementia.

“Research has consistently shown that images familiar to these people from their past will often have a calming and therapeutic effect for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By creating this book we hope to create a valuable new resource to help both for them and their carers.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the photos sent by our helpful local photographers.”

Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.

There are many different causes of dementia, and many different types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not only about memory loss. It can also affect the way you speak, think, feel and behave.

These photographs should be ones taken by the person entering the competition, or from their friends and family with permission.

Due to copyright issues, they should not be obtained from publications, unless specific permission has already been given.

Dementia care and patient experience will be using the images from the competition to create a new book which will help with this support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will feature on the front cover, and will receive a £30 Amazon Voucher, kindly donated by supporters.

For full details and rules, or just to find out more, please email [email protected] .

Entries need to be in by the close of Friday, February, 28 2025.