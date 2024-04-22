Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In April 1924 New Mills Town Council purchased a steam roller to work the roads, now a century later the steam roller came out for a special birthday party and was driven around the town.

Gilly Lomas, daughter of the current owner David, said: “I think the fact it is still in New Mills - the very town it was purchased to serve is just wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the milestone the Aveling and Porter Earl ‘E’ Ryzer compound steam roller took to the streets of New Mills last week.

The Aveling and Porter Earl ‘E’ Ryzer was purchased by New Mills Urban District Council in April 1924. Photo submitted

Gilly said: “We were out for about three hours. We wanted the children to see it after they had finished school.”

The machine takes 45 minutes to travel a mile but when it reached the Co-Op car park in New Mills the family stopped to have cake and let people take pictures.

The 10 and half ton roller was purchased by the council 100 years ago costing £779 and weighed 10 and half tons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remained with New Mills Town Council for 46 years and worked on council projects as well as being hired out for private use.

The steam roller was out celebrating its 100th birthday last week. Photo submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilly said: “It’s got quite a history, it worked at Buxton Fire Station in 1949, Fereodo in 1948 as well as being leased out to other town and parish councils.

In 1969 the steam roller was advertised for sale in the Manchester Evening News and at the World Fair.

It was then bought by A. N. Lawton and F. Hardman in Birch Vale who worked on the roller repairing and maintaining it until they sold it 1987 to David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilly said: “I’ve grown up with it as it was a hobby for my dad.

The steam roller has been owned by David Lomas since 1987. Photo submitted

“It’s a wonderful machine and my dad has spent more than 1,500 carefully replacing parts and tinkering with it.”Now the roller is mostly saved for show but Gilly said it had to come out on its birthday.