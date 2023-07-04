Station House on Monsal Trail in the Peak District to become pop-up cafe this summer
In 2021 three friends took over a holiday rental unit and ran it as a pop up cafe for two weeks to raise money for their gap years.
Now two years on, the friends, Grace Toward, Emily Goulding, Lydia Campbell and Mia Wheatley, are back to sell cakes and refreshments to tourists on the Monsal Trail.
Grace’s parents bought Station House in 2019 and it is now used as a holiday rental but from Saturday July, 9 to Sunday July, 23 the friends – all in their late teens or early 20s – will be running the venue as a cafe.
Grace said: “We are bringing it back because we really enjoyed it and it was very popular.
“We will still be selling cakes and homemade treats but we will also be branching out and selling crafty gifts.”
Station House dates back to 1880 when it was part of the Millers Dale railway station which was built in 1863 by the Midland Railway as an extension of the Manchester, Buxton, Matlock and Midlands Junction Railway from Rowsley.
The station closed in 1967, but trains continued to pass through until 1968, when the line was closed.
This old line now forms a traffic free route for eight and a hal miles of walking and cycling, passing through some of the Peak Districts amazing limestone valleys. Tideswell, Buxton, Bakewell, Castleton and Chatsworth are all close by.
Grace said: “We are in a great location for everybody out enjoying the Monsal Trail and right by the carpark too so it’s nice and handy.”
Back in 2021 the friends raised almost £5,500 and Grace said any money raised this year will help with the cost of living for the four students.
The pop up cafe has outside and covered seating and people can sit and enjoy the gardens and take in the great views.
Grace added: “We were so busy last time that we were baking throughout the day just to keep up with demand so we’re hoping we have another year just like that.”Station House is on the Monsal Trail at SK17 8FN.