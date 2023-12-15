Station Friends are shortlisted yet again for national Awards.

FoBS showed they are “on the right track” when selected as one of the best in the country in five different categories; remarkably, this is the seventh time the Buxton group has been put forward for at least three awards in consecutive years (there were no Awards given in 2023):

David Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS explained: "We are so pleased to be short-listed for the awards once again as we are immensely proud of our station and our work in the Buxton community. This year, we are up against some very stiff competition, so our fingers are crossed! For the seventh consecutive year, we have entered the rarefied atmosphere of being shortlisted in at least three different categories. We must be doing something right. It is recognition not just for us, but for those who work with or support us – including D. B. Cargo (UK) Limited, Northern Trains Limited, High Peak Borough Council, Network Rail and the High Peak & Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership."