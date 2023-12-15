Station Friends are shortlisted yet again for national Awards.
and live on Freeview channel 276
FoBS showed they are “on the right track” when selected as one of the best in the country in five different categories; remarkably, this is the seventh time the Buxton group has been put forward for at least three awards in consecutive years (there were no Awards given in 2023):
- Involving Diverse Groups - for a series of projects with Buxton’s Ukrainian settlers, hosting their community Christmas tree at the station, running a crafting event to make themed Christmas decorations and commemorating the Kramatorsk Station atrocity;
- Community artwork - two nominations: for the group’s collaboration with Buxton Roman Society and local Artist Suzanne Pearson in providing a welcome to Buxton from our very own Roman Goddess, Arnemetia. Also, the group’s work with Buxton Town Team’s “Baublers” in celebrating the centenary of The Poppy Factory during Armistice commemorations.
- Photographs that sum up the spirit of community rail – two entries under the captions “No, I’m not the 08:10 from Piccadilly” (photograph attached) and “The on-train buffet is not what it used to be.”
- Making a positive difference – ongoing project work with Network Rail to rewild reclaimed “old tip” land next to Hogshaw Sidings.
-
It’s Your Station- for multiple community-based and station-based projects.
This latest recognition comes on the back of the group’s triumphant wins in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, when they walked away with the top honours and their Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service given in June 2021.
Advertisement
Advertisement
David Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS explained: "We are so pleased to be short-listed for the awards once again as we are immensely proud of our station and our work in the Buxton community. This year, we are up against some very stiff competition, so our fingers are crossed! For the seventh consecutive year, we have entered the rarefied atmosphere of being shortlisted in at least three different categories. We must be doing something right. It is recognition not just for us, but for those who work with or support us – including D. B. Cargo (UK) Limited, Northern Trains Limited, High Peak Borough Council, Network Rail and the High Peak & Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership."