Staff at Buxton's Morrisons store raise over £400 for cancer charity
Staff at Buxton’s Morrisons store have raised over £400 for a children’s cancer charity.
Colleagues held a superhero themed weekend and raised £453 for Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent).
The money raised will go towards opening a new Young Lives vs Cancer Home from Home in Manchester named Jack’s house, after 12-year-old Jack Thompson who has raised over £100,000 for the charity, largely in Morrisons stores. The facility will offer a free place for families to stay close to the hospital where their child is receiving treatment
As well as staff dressing up as superheroes, a tombola also took place and a special pin badge was sold at the store.
Rob Harrison, Community Champion at Morrisons Buxton said: “We are proud to support Young Lives vs Cancer with fundraising to help open Jack’s House.
"Every pound raised and every pin badge sold helps Young Lives vs Cancer support families in Derbyshire and around the country cope following a devastating cancer diagnosis.”