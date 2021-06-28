Staff at Buxton's Morrisons store raise over £400 for cancer charity

Colleagues held a superhero themed weekend and raised £453 for Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent).

The money raised will go towards opening a new Young Lives vs Cancer Home from Home in Manchester named Jack’s house, after 12-year-old Jack Thompson who has raised over £100,000 for the charity, largely in Morrisons stores. The facility will offer a free place for families to stay close to the hospital where their child is receiving treatment

Staff at Morrisons in Buxton held a superhero themed fundraising weekend in support of Young Lives vs Cancer

As well as staff dressing up as superheroes, a tombola also took place and a special pin badge was sold at the store.

Rob Harrison, Community Champion at Morrisons Buxton said: “We are proud to support Young Lives vs Cancer with fundraising to help open Jack’s House.