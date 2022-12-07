The team at McColl's and Spring Gardens Post Office have been stoking seasonal cheer among customers by wearing Christmas jumpers since the start of the month, so with Save the Children’s annual fundraising day approaching on Thursday, December 8, they decided they would have to go one further.

Branch manager Madi Arnold said: “With everyone already wearing their jumpers, we got talking about other Christmas outfits and it turned out a few of us had special pyjamas.

“We thought it would be good to do something daft for the day, so we’ll all be looking ridiculous to raise money for good causes. Some staff had to go and buy new pyjamas, but no one took any convincing. It’s a nice prospect to roll out of bed and straight into work.”

From left, McColl's staff Jayne Wild, Madi Arnold and Gina France.

Staff have made their own donations to Save the Children’s Christmas appeal, and will be encouraging support from shoppers throughout the day.

Madi said: “We’ll have a tombola running throughout the day with lots of little prizes, which is basically a lucky dip for 50p a spin, and we’ll be giving away free snacks and other goodies. We know money will be tight for a lot of people this Christmas, so we’re just doing our bit to spread a little happiness.

“We’ve all chipped in and put together a hamper which we’ll be selling raffle tickets for and then drawing the winner on December 23. The money raised from that will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, which is McColl’s official charity.”

She added: “Especially at this time of year, there are lots of disadvantaged children and families who could do with everyone’s help. A little goes a long way to make sure they all get the Christmas they deserve.”

Money raised from Save the Children’s appeal will go to help families at home and abroad, and every penny raised by the public this year will be doubled by the Government.

Donations can be made at McColl’s on the day, by texting MCSG plus 2, 5, or 10 to 70050 – to donate £2, £5 or £10, e.g. MCSG10 – or via https://bit.ly/3uJnDSt.

