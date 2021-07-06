Spitfire to fly over Buxton this weekend
A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire will fly over Buxton this weekend.
The flypast has been organised by Michael Hilton of www.buxtonweather.co.uk, as part of the annual Buxton Well Dressing Carnival parade. However, with the carnival being cancelled, the RAF agreed the flypast could still go ahead as part of the Buxton International Festival.
The Spitfire is due to fly some circuits around Buxton at around 2.15pm on Saturday July 10.
Michael said the pilots and aircrew are all volunteers who fly these planes in their own time at the weekend.
He added that weather and operational duties may mean the flight is not able to go ahead as planned and said: “I have been liaising with the RAF in these arrangements, and the pilot flying on the day will telephone me with an update just before the flight – so I will try to update you via www.buxtonweather.co.uk and through social media, when that happens.”