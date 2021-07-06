Spitfire to fly over Buxton this weekend

The flypast has been organised by Michael Hilton of www.buxtonweather.co.uk, as part of the annual Buxton Well Dressing Carnival parade. However, with the carnival being cancelled, the RAF agreed the flypast could still go ahead as part of the Buxton International Festival.

The Spitfire is due to fly some circuits around Buxton at around 2.15pm on Saturday July 10.

Michael said the pilots and aircrew are all volunteers who fly these planes in their own time at the weekend.

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire will fly over Buxton this weekend. Photo - Crown copyright