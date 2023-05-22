James Horncastle has ran the annual Chester half marathon to raise money for Alzheimer's Society in memory of both his mum who died of dementia and his dad who became a supporter and activist after her death. Pic submitted

James Horncastle has been running the annual Chester half marathons since his mum, Val died from dementia in 2015.

Since her death his father, Keith, then became one of the town’s most active voices in raising awareness for alzheimer's and dementia.

James, 52, said: “This is the first half marathon I have done without my father’s pep talks the night before and him being my biggest supporter so it was a strange and emotional run on Sunday.”

James used to run in his 20s and even did the London Marathon before he hung up his running shoes for almost two decades.

He said: “I started running around the time my mother was diagnosed so when the moment came to do a big event I knew it had to be to support the Alzheimer's Society.

“Running is much harder now than it was in my 20s but now I’m helping other people start their running journey which gives me just as much buzz as actually running.”

He said: “I have my father’s glasses and watch on my office desk which I see everyday. He is still with me and really was my biggest cheerleader.”Since Val’s death Keith campaigned against the closure of Spencer ward and recruited business to become dementia friends and also volunteered at Still Waters Cafe, which is where those with alzheimer's and dementia and their carers could meet in a safe environment.

James said: “For me and my brother we want to celebrate his legacy not lament his loss.

“He was a wonderful man who helped so many and I want to continue with that outlook on life.”

James has used the same online fundraiser since 2016 and in that time has raised more £6,000.

James says he wants to hit £10,000 and hopes he still has a decade or more of running in him.

James completed the Chester half marathon on Sunday May, 21 in 1 hour 51 minutes.

To donate to his Just Giving page visit justgiving.com/fundraising/james-horncastle