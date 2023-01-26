'So unique and special to Buxton' - town's Spring Fair will be bigger and better

On Monday May, 1 the town will come together for the Spring Fair with stalls going from Higher Buxton all the way down to Spring Gardens, in front of The Crescent and in the Pavilion Gardens.

Organiser Jane Fletcher said: “I love the Spring Fair.

“It is something so unique and special to Buxton and I have never seen anything like it in anywhere else.”The fair is a chance for local groups and organisations to showcase the work they do while raising funds and recruiting new members.

Spring Fair brings thousands of people in the town.

Jane, who also organises carnivals across the High Peak, Buxton Fireworks and various Christmas light switch-ons, took over the organisation of the market in 2018, said: “It is a wonderful thing to have.

“I took it on because there was a fear it would be lost for good and then where would all the local groups be without it?

“Now I’m in my fourth year, because it was stopped for two years during the pandemic, so I really feel I am getting into the swing of it now and have plans to continue making it bigger and better.”

This year as well as the stalls there will be an area for bands to perform and shows from The Billerettes, Chapel Morris Dancers and Powder Keg Morris Dancers.

Jane said: “There can’t be an event in Buxton without The Billerettes can there?”There will also be circus skills, a face-painter and lots of food and bar stalls too as well as children’s rides too.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm and Jane is hoping for nice weather to bring people out into the town.

She added: “This is the first event of the year really and one that is good for the traders, good for the town and good family fun.

“It is still early days and there is a lot to organise in the next few months but I think we will bring you a great day out so put the date on your calendar and hope to see you there.”