Smash West End Show Sister Act is here in Buxton until the weekend and here's why you should see it

Sister Act at Buxton Opera House is a heaven-sent musical that will have you laughing one minute then have you in quiet reflection during a fabulous solo number the next.

The smash production of Sister Act is a true triumph with Wendi Peter’s taking on the role of the formiddle Mother Superior for the first time in Buxton and Landi Oshinowo as soul singer Delrois Van Cartier.

This is not a remake of the 1990s classic film, this is a show in its own right. It follows the much-loved story of Delrois watching her boyfriend and gangster, Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, murder a man and then have to go into hiding at the nearby convent – but it is set in the disco era of the 1970s.

As she arrives at the convent on Christmas Day, is she the answer to Mother Superior’s prayers for the failing Our Lady of Perpetual Sorrow church?

Deloris, now going by the name of Sister Mary Clarence, leads the choir in a new direction which brings people back into church and attracts the attention of the Pope himself.

The show had a stint in London’s West End and is now touring nationwide and Buxton is once again showing it hold its own against the big cities pulling in big productions like Sister Act.

You are never too far away from a joke but there is so much more to this show than just a quick laugh. This is a production full of heart and soul, and one where every character is given their moment to shine.

Alfie Parker showed us a gentle side to Detective Eddie Souther and you watched Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert grow in confidence and know what she wanted.

Tuesday May, 28 was Wendi’s first performance but you would never know. She took to the stage and her accent and her presence were just faultless.

Landi takes Deloris on a journey of what really matters and does so all the while showing us the most impressive vocals.

This musical raises the roof and rocks the pews and there are even nuns with nunchucks! This divine musical comedy with disco boots and lots and lots of sequins is here until Saturday June, 1.