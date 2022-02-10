Six-year-old from New Mills donates his hair to charity

Jacob Hunt had his hair cut for the first time in three years so it could be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for sick children.

He has also been raising money ahead of getting his hair cut and raised £651 for the charity.

His mum Maria said: “I’m so proud of him.

Jacob Hunt with the hair he had cut off and donated to the Little Princess Trust - a charity which makes wigs for poorly children

"He’s been wanting to do this ever since his older sister donated her hair a couple of years ago."

Since then the family learned more about the process of donating hair to the Little Princess Trust and how it costs £550 to make a wig for a child.

So when Jacob, a pupil at St Mary’s Primary School in New Mills, decided he was also going to donate his hair he also wanted to raise the funds to cover the cost of making a wig as well.

Maria said: “He first had his hair cut in 2018 when he was three and then was growing it from 2019 until he had it cut at the beginning of this year.

Six-year-old Jacob Hunt sitting in the chair ready to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust - a charity which makes wigs for poorly children

"He was meant to be having his big cut last year in November but we as a family ended up with Covid so it got pushed back but it did mean it gave us more time to fundraise.”

He had his hair cut by Hayley Wharmby at Hayley’s Cutting Room and she donated half her usual fee to the charity.

Maria said: “Everyone has been so generous donating money to such a wonderful cause and I know that this will help make a difference to children in need.”

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Maria added: “We’re very proud of his achievement and thoughtful donation to the Little Princess Trust.”

The online donation page will stay open until the end of February. To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/Jacob-Hunt2.