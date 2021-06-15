Sight loss charity Guide Dogs seeks volunteers as it launches new High Peak supporter group

The new group joins a nationwide network who help promote the charity’s work and raise funds through local initiatives.

Nichola Bonsall, regional community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re delighted to be setting up a new supporter group covering the High Peak giving local people the chance to join our Guide Dogs family.

“Our volunteer supporter groups run a range of activities, from local events to collections, to help raise awareness and funds for our organisation. Being part of one of our groups is a great way to make new friends, whilst supporting a good cause.”

The High Peak Guide Dogs supporter group is open to anyone who would like to support a good cause and be part of a local social group.

Founded in 1934, the work of Guide Dogs’ expert staff, volunteers and canine companions helps around 2million UK children and adults navigate the challenges of sight loss to live independently. As a charity it is almost entirely dependent on donations.

Nichola said: “It costs around £54,800 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from our local groups is vital.

“If you’re from High Peak area and think you could help us, please do get in touch.”

Volunteers must be aged 16 or over and Guide Dogs will provide all the training required for each role.

To find out more about joining the High Peak Guide Dogs supporter group, contact volunteering coordinator Melanie Brown via [email protected] or call 0800 7811444.