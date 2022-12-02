Finalists have been announced in 15 categories celebrating the best of the visitor economy in the Peak District and Derbyshire, from attractions and accommodation providers to unique experiences and great places to eat and drink.Shortlisted businesses will now go forward to the final round of independent judging before winners are revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield on Thursday March 2 2023.Organised for the third year by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, and supported by the European Regional Development Fund, the 2023 awards will celebrate the success and resilience of tourism businesses whilst highlighting the sector’s vital contribution to the local economy.At the awards evening, all Gold winners will be presented with a luxury award designed and made by Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, whilst Silver and Bronze winners will each receive a certificate identifying them as one of the best tourism businesses in the area.In a further boost, Gold winners in each of the 13 core categories will automatically progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, says: “The Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards are a fantastic celebration of the passionate, hardworking and distinctive businesses who continually raise the bar of our world-class tourism offer.“Not only do the awards showcase the sheer quality of our tourism offer to visitors and investors from across the country, but they also highlight the rewarding careers available in the industry and serve as a timely reminder of the value of our visitor economy.Among the local finalists are Grendon Bed and Breakfast in Buxton and Sheldon House, Monyash, who will go head to head in the B&B and guest house of the year category; Upper Hurst Farm, Hayfield, which is shortlisted in the camping, glamping and holiday park of the year category and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Experience which is shortlisted in the new tourism business award category.