Shock as Derbyshire raised Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly quits show alongside Claudia Winkleman

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they would leave the popular telly’s show earlier today (Thursday, October 23).

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left shocked after the presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they would leave the show.

The stars have co-hosted the popular TV series for 11 years, with Tess Daly, who grew up in Birch Vale near New Mills in Derbyshire, presenting Strictly for impressive 21 years.

In a joint statement published this morning (Thursday, October 23), Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman said: “We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman pose for a pic during the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for the NTA's)

"We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They're the most brilliant team and we'll miss them every day.

"We will cry when we say the last "keep dancing" but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

Tess Daly, who attended Hayfield Primary School and New Mills Secondary School in Derbyshire, joined Strictly Come Dancing as a presenter when the BBC show was first launched in 2004.

She initially hosted the show with Bruce Forsyth, before Claudia Winkleman joined as her co-presenter in 2014.

Both stars are set to leave the show later this year with their last appearance planned for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on December 25.

Strictly Come dancing has issued the following online statement in response to the stars’ departure: “Tess and Claudia, you’ll always be our favourite couple. Thank you for being our incredible hosts. All our love, your Strictly family.”