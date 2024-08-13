Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Buxton weather station is one of the longest, continuously recording weather stations in the UK, going back nearly 160 years and a team of volunteers ensure records are collected every day – whatever the weather.

The weather station on The Slopes has unbroken records dating back to 1865 and - for 40 years - one volunteer collated the records on her own.

Michael Hilton is now part of the team which visits the station every day but says, when looking at the history of the site, Miss Pilkington is the person who most people associate with the town’s weather station.

He said: “Apart from visiting the weather station every day for nearly 40 years, from 1924 to 1962, Miss Edith Winifred Pilkington’s first claim to fame was that she was the first female Borough Meteorologist in the UK.

Buxton Weather Station, four of the twelve volunteers, Michael Hilton, Janet Evans, Jim Lowe and Meg Fowler. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The second was that she wrote very graphic reports for the local and national press – and these were also displayed around the town of Buxton for locals and tourists to read.

“Her written forecasts became quite famous and a number of newspapers ran articles about Miss Pilkington – referring to her forecasts ‘At the end of Christmas week, the forecast was, down in the mouth but wintry showers will wash away the remains of the Christmas feast!’ and later ‘the forecast is interesting without being spectacular’ and ‘the forecast will be similar to the current Arctic expedition’ she also described cold north easterly winds as ‘ravening hordes with bared fangs!’. What a way with words she had.”

When she retired as the longest serving meteorologist, the Air Ministry, the predecessor of the current Met Office, presented Miss Pilkington with a barograph for her own use.

Miss Pilkington died in 1986 - after she died, her friends and relatives paid for an inscribed seat in her memory.

Buxton Weather Station, Meg Fowler with a photo of Edith Pilkington Buxton's pioneering meteorologist. Photo Jason Chadwick

After being severely damaged some years ago in The Pavilion Gardens, it was repaired by The Friends of Buxton Station and resides just below the Slopes Weather Station.

The seat was recently damaged again and the plaque detailing its history broken off.

However, the seat has once again been renovated and, thanks to Paul Vaines of Paul Vaines Engineering of Sterndale Moor, there is now a new brass plaque on the seat.

This site is managed by The British Meteorological Office, and manned by a group of local volunteers, who attend the station each morning, 365 days a year, at 9am GMT, to take readings.

Buxton Weather Station, Michael Hilton with the rain guage. Photo Jason Chadwick

22 readings and observations are taken on every visit, and these are entered by the volunteer team, each morning, through an online Met Office portal, for use in real time forecasting – and for inclusion in Long Term Climate Records for the UK.

Michael said: “We have the third longest running set of records in the whole of the UK.

“Looking back at the records you see the weather was recorded on the outbreak of the First World War, the end of the great war, the start and end of the Second World War, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. The world is changing and so is the weather but having these records is a window to the past.”

In the 1800s, diseases such as cholera and typhus were rife and later in the mid-nineteenth century doctors considered a change of climate and exposure to pure, fresh, bracing air had a stimulating effect on an invalid’s system.

Buxton Weather Station, Janet Evans examines the instruments inside the Stevenson Screen. Photo Jason Chadwick

Michael said: “As a result, mountain health resorts became very popular and, in order to justify promoting the benefits of Buxton’s climate, it was essential to have accurate data.

“Scientists knew by this time that there was a link between outbreaks of these kinds of disease and current weather conditions, but there was no local weather station making regular readings.

“Without this data, doctors couldn’t predict or prepare for the outbreaks when they occurred.”

The weather station was initially placed in the grounds of the Devonshire Royal Hospital and readings in the late 1860’s to 1870’s were taken by Edwin J Sykes, a dispensing chemist.

In 1874, the Meteorological Office took on Buxton Weather Station as one of their official climatological stations and in 1925, the station moved to The Slopes in Buxton.

After Miss Pilkington retired, Ivor Burton, curator of the Buxton Museum on Terrace Road, took over the readings and maintained the records.Around 1990, High Peak Borough Council took over the readings.

Buxton Weather Station, Michael Hilton on the bench commemorating Edith Pilkington. Photo Jason Chadwick

Michael said: “At first, the readings were recorded by John Fletcher, the Market Inspector.

“Around 1995, Stephen Green of the environmental health team took over and he became the Borough Meteorologist.”

After Mr Green retired in 2015, the environmental health team continued to maintain the readings, but pressure on local government resources meant this daily duty was causing difficulties for the council.

So in May 2015, the Meteorological Office advertised for volunteers to take over the readings, and maintenance of records.

Michael said: “With more than 150 years of unbroken records, it would have been a great loss to stop the recordings.

“The good response to the advert for volunteers, is so typical of how supportive local people are to their town – there is a great spirit, of wanting to help make Buxton a better place for everyone, and of playing your part in the fabric of Buxton life.”

The Slopes Team formed in June 2015, received initial training and support from the Met Office and support from the environmental health team – and has been in place since then – and Michael says the team are proud to have never missed a day.

He added: “The records are essential in making long term weather predictions and are guiding scientists across the world to help understand climate change.

“I think a lot of people are curious about what goes on at the weather station because whenever people see the volunteers there they always ask questions and want to see inside which is great.”