Shetland Museum exhibits photographs hidden away in High Peak cupboard for half a century

Lynne McPeake, a keen amateur photographer living in the High Peak discovered photographs she took on a trip to Shetland in 1971 and scanned the black and white negatives during lockdown.

Encouraged by a friend who saw the prints she sent them to The Shetland Museum to see if there was any interest in them.

The result is an exhibition of the photographs which opened at The Museum and Archives in Lerwick at the end of July.

They provide a glimpse into an aspect of Shetland’s social history during the 1970s and were taken when Lynne visited Shetland during her student years.

She said: “They had survived two house moves and were residing in a cupboard in my study.”

The images show the Steamer’s Pier in Lerwick and give an insight into the social interactions of the era while also reflecting the strong work ethic prevalent in the community as dockers and fishermen engaged in the daily routines.

Lynne McPeake’s journey to Shetland began in August 1971, when she travelled from Manchester to Lerwick for a diving trip with two friends.

She said: “What ensued was a memorable walking and camping holiday, during which equipped with my Pentax Spotmatic camera and Kodak Tri-X black and white film, documented the dynamic scenes at Lerwick Harbour.”

Her keen eye for detail and composition is evident in the resulting photographs, which she developed when a student at Leeds College of Art.

Lynne says that she is delighted the Shetland Amenity Trust are exhibiting her photographs and that the pictures are now 'going home' and will be seen and enjoyed by visitors to the museum, but particularly by family and friends of some of the people in the photographs.

Karen Clubb, exhibitions officer at Shetland Museum added: "We are delighted to present this unique exhibition that not only captures a moment in time but also celebrates the rich social fabric of Shetland in the 1970s.

“Lynne beautiful photographs offer a poignant look at our community's past, and we are proud to share them with the public.’’

The exhibition continues until October.

1 . The exhibition Shetland Museum exhibits photographs hidden away in High Peak cupboard for half a century. Photo submitted Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Ready for market A weary farmer with his sheep in Shetland - a picture taken by Lynne McPeake in August 1971. Photo submited Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Stopping to chat Forgotten negatives taken in Shetland in the 1970s by a High Peak photographer have been turned into an exhibition in Scotland. Photo submitted Photo: submit Photo Sales