A community pantry which provides discounted food to people in New Mills has changed the way it works in a bid to make the system easier for everyone.

The New Mills Community Panty, part of the New Mills Youth and Community Project C.I.C. will now be offering a three-tiered price structure with a five item shop costing just £2.50.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have been working hard to make some changes to the Pantry.

“The first model worked for members but it didn't work for us as it was unsustainable.

Inside New Mills Community Pantry which will now be offering members different shopping bundles at different prices to suit all budgets. Pic bmit

“The second model worked for us but we understand that it was not working for a lot of our members, so we decided to introduce a new model which we believe is the best one to work for everyone.”

As of today Thursday September, 21 members can buy items for £2.50, up to 10 items for £5.00 and up to 15 items for £7.50.

Only households of more than four people will be able to access the up to 15 items option.

Members can visit a maximum of two times a week and membership costs £5 for six months.

The food comes from several sources including Fareshare, ‘His Church’, partner supermarkets like the Co-op and Aldi and donations from the public.

Without the pantry scheme most of the food would end up in landfill.

Explaining the changes the spokesperson said: “We do not get the pantry space rent free it costs us £89 per week to rent.

“We do not get the electricity included which comes in at more than £150 a month.

“We also do not get everything donated and costs us £600 per month to stock the shelves.

“The Market Hall is not owned by the council and we are not employed by the council or a government funded organisation; this is why we have the fees in place so we can fund what we do and keep going.

“We rely on the income we generate ourselves as well as grant funding and donations from the public. No donation is ever too small or too big, we are grateful for anything.

“Thanks everyone.”