Seven-year-old Buxton girl's hospice fundraiser in memory of special friend

Harriet Warburton from Buxton has challenged herself to complete the High Peak Trail Walk, in Cromford Meadows, near Matlock, on Sunday 12 March to raise funds funds for Ashgate Hospice.

She has already received almost £400 in donations since signing up – smashing her target of £150 by more than double.

The youngster said: “I want to help people who are poorly and give money to people who need it.

Seven-year-old Harriet is doing a walking challenge to raise finds for Ashgate Hospice. Pic submitted

“Ashgate took care of a very special friend who we called Auntie Barbara and loved very much.

“They helped her to stay at home until the end which is what she wanted. Without the hospice she wouldn’t have had her final wish.

“It meant we got to visit her at her home whenever we wanted and on good days we had picnics in her garden and laughed lots together too.”Harriet, will be taking on the shortest route of 3.5 miles along the trail with mum Nikki, hopes others will join her to help fund end of life care across North Derbyshire.

The High Peak Trail Walk follows the route of the former Cromford and High Peak Railway.

The off-road linear walk is traffic-free, includes free parking at Cromford Meadows, plus free transport will be provided to take participants to the start point of the walk so they can walk back to their vehicles at the finish line.

Harriet said: “I don’t usually like to go walking so I’ve been going on lots of dog walks with Mum to prepare for the High Peak Trail. I hope I can make Auntie Barbara proud!”

Jack Wood, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “I’m delighted to hear Harriet will be joining this time; I hope she has lots of fun taking part in the walk and raising money in memory of Auntie Barbara."

The High Peak Trial is back for its third year and entries are still being accepted.

Costs depend on the distance of the chosen walk but adults taking on the 17-mile route will pay £15 per person, which includes a T-shirt, medal, coach transfer and refreshments along the route.

To sign up go to ashgatehospice.org.uk/high-peak-trail

