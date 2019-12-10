Scouts among groups receiving grants to kickstart new schemes in Derbyshire

Scout groups are among those which have received Derbyshire County Council’s Action Grants scheme to help with their activities.

In the latest round 112 groups have been awarded grants totalling £53,195.

These grants are all a maximum of £500 which may seem a modest amount but in many instances it has given the impetus to get things off the ground.

For other groups the money is helping to support existing activities. There is still money left in the pot for the remaining two rounds

The council has now awarded Action Grants totalling £632,000 to 712 projects across Derbyshire in six rounds of the scheme since it launched in May 2018.

During this round Buxton Bad Nauheim Twinning were awarded £500 to set up a new twinning association, towards website, launch events and publicity, Buxton Junior Football Club were awarded £500 to install heating and hot water heating for the showers at Sterndale Moor Football Club House and 1st Chinley Scouts has been awarded £500 towards the purchase of eight lightweight stackable benches to support the regular camping trips for the scouts.

Community groups, clubs, charities and parish councils are being encouraged to apply for the seventh round which is open now up to a deadline of January 31, 2020.

Grants awarded in the latest round will fund activities including tackling anti-social behaviour and scams, sports training and facilities, theatre groups, choirs, music events, allotments, developing apps, art workshops, adventure activities for youth groups, counselling support, building refurbishment, equipment for community buildings, toddler groups, green schemes, clubs for older people and activities to support disabled people.

Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, said:

“There are lots of inspiring projects going on in Derbyshire communities and I am pleased that we are able to support many of these with our Action Grants.

“A growing number of the applications have been for environmental schemes as residents become more conscious of helping to reduce the carbon footprint in their communities. These are very welcome as are applications across all four categories.”