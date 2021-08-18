Scaled down Buxton Well Dressing Festival is returning next month

The scaled back event will just see St Ann’s Well being decorated and will be on display for all to see from Saturday September 4.

Well Dressing chair Christine Gould said: “After cancelling Well Dressing in Buxton in 2020 the committee was determined to carry on our tradition, at least in part, in 2021.

"It was felt too be too soon to organise a Carnival but we felt we could still decorate St. Ann’s Well.”

Buxton Well Dressing, St Ann's Well is blessed by the Rev Canon Martin Collins in 2019

Just one Well is being dressed so that the volunteers can maintain social distancing during the process and the petalling in again be done in St John’s Church but to keep everyone safe will not be open to the public.

The design will commemorate the 70 th anniversary of the Peak District National Park and also the buildings of Buxton to celebrate the 150 th anniversary of the Pavilion

Gardens and the re-opening of The Crescent.

Christine said: “The countryside and the parks of our town have been such a solace during lock down.

"We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful area and lovely town we wanted to celebrate opening up.”

A Blessing Service will be held on Sunday September 5 at St Ann’s Well with a small procession starting from Spring Gardens at 2pm.

Music will be provided by Fairfield Band.

"We understood we couldn’t go ahead last year but now all of our volunteers have been double vaccinated, we felt we could go ahead again safely,” she said.

"For some of us we only see each other year in year out while we are petalling and people have been missed so it will be lovely to see everyone again after such a long 18 months.”

There will be no children’s well done with the pupils from Buxton Community School although Christine says they are very keen to return and help with the next festival in 2022 when it is hoped everything will be back to normal.